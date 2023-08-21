Death of 63-year-old woman found on sidewalk in San Francisco's Bayview ruled accidental

SAN FRANCISCO – The death of a 63-year-old woman found on a sidewalk last month with serious injuries in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood has been ruled accidental, police said Monday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found July 3 in the area of Third Street and Egbert Avenue. She had life-threatening injures and was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

San Francisco police said they interviewed witnesses and obtained video footage of the incident but were unable to determine the exact cause of the woman's death. The case remains closed unless new evidence emerges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.