Man found guilty in 2021 San Francisco home invasion, faces 6 years prison

SAN FRANCISCO – A jury convicted a man for a home invasion burglary that involved holding someone at gunpoint during a theft of valuables worth more than $30,000, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Travis Fields, 41, was found guilty of first-degree residential burglary and auto burglary in connection with a case on Sept. 2, 2021, in the 600 block of Paris Street in San Francisco's Excelsior District.

Prosecutors said Fields and two accomplices followed two residents to a shopping center in South San Francisco, where they burglarized the vehicle and took a garage door opener. The suspects returned to the home and held a third victim at gunpoint while stealing more than $30,000 worth of jewelry, cash and designer bags.

Fields faces a sentence of up to six years in prison at his sentencing July 5.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 9:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

