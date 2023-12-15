Sexual assault suspect sought in Concord; police release surveillance image

Police in Concord on Thursday released an image of a man suspected in a sexual assault in October.

The man allegedly assaulted a female victim about 10:17 a.m. Oct. 17 in the pedestrian tunnel under Highway 242, connecting Franquette Avenue and Market Street.

Surveillance image of a suspect in a sexual assault in Concord. Concord Police Department

The suspect may frequent the area around the Home Depot at 2090 Meridian Park Blvd. in Concord, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective David Boucher with CPD's Special Victims Unit at (925) 603-5876.