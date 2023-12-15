Sexual assault suspect sought in Concord; police release surveillance image
Police in Concord on Thursday released an image of a man suspected in a sexual assault in October.
The man allegedly assaulted a female victim about 10:17 a.m. Oct. 17 in the pedestrian tunnel under Highway 242, connecting Franquette Avenue and Market Street.
The suspect may frequent the area around the Home Depot at 2090 Meridian Park Blvd. in Concord, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective David Boucher with CPD's Special Victims Unit at (925) 603-5876.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.