Sex offender arrested with drugs after exposing himself to female student at Livermore school

A registered sex offender who was trespassing on a Livermore high school campus Thursday was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a female student, according to police.

A social media post by the Livermore Police Department said officers responded to a report of an adult trespassing near the football field on the Granada High School campus at 400 Wall Street shortly after noon on Thursday. A Livermore police school resource officer who is assigned to the school investigated in the area as the suspect ran off campus.

Additional Livermore police officers responded and located the man -- later identified as 39-year-old Livermore resident George Michael Tomlin -- in the creek area behind the campus. Records revealed that Tomlin is a registered sex offender. Police said an initial investigation suggested Tomlin that committed a lewd act on school grounds and was also suspected of inappropriately exposing himself to a female student on campus.

Police said they don't believe Tomlin had any physical contact with students. Tomlin was also found to have drugs and drug paraphernalia on his person. The suspect was arrested without incident and taken to Santa Rita Jail.

Tomlin is facing several charges including unlawful entry onto school grounds by a registered sex offender, indecent exposure and drug possession. Anyone with information that may help us investigate this case can call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.