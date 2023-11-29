Over 20 Bay Area Bank of America locations, including ATMs, closing
SAN FRANCISCO — Over two dozen Bank of America locations, including some ATMs, in the Bay Area are closing or have been closed as the company says it adapts to a drop in in-person transactions.
"Clients use digital banking more than ever for their everyday financial needs, and come into financial centers for more complex transactions or discussions about their finances," Bank of America said. "So we have been adjusting our retail network where centers are located in close proximity to one another, or where client traffic has diminished significantly."
The company said the closures represent only a "small percentage" of its locations, of which there are nearly 200.
According to Bank of America, the remaining locations will see an update to its operations in order to better accommodate clients' financial needs.
"At the end of 2023, we will also have completed a three-year project to renovate and modernize all of our financial centers nationwide with state of the art technology, creating spaces for clients to meet with financial specialists and ensure a consistent, convenient and modern experience inside every center," the company said.
The San Francisco Business Times first reported the closures, which have to be filed by banks with the Office of the Comptroller of Currency.
Below are the locations — some of which are ATMs — that will be or have been closed by Bank of America.
- 1053 Sunvalley Boulevard, Concord
- 1 Market Street, San Francisco
- 1001 Adams Street, St. Helena
- 3250 Mission Street, San Francisco
- 501 Mission Street, San Francisco
- 2154 Macarthur Boulevard, Oakland
- 26801 Mission Boulevard, Hayward
- 2180 Sand Hill Road, Menlo Park
- 2290 Oak Grove Road, Walnut Creek
- 1275 Fell Street, San Francisco
- 3491 McKee Road, San Jose
- 1400 Moraga Way, Moraga
- 200 Cochrane Plaza, Morgan Hill
- 2925 Scott Boulevard, Santa Clara
- 1221 Tara Hills Drive, Pinole
- 800 Irving Street, San Francisco
- 43591 Mission Boulevard, Fremont
- 300 Lakeside Drive, Oakland
- 1253 A Street, Hayward
- 1200 Fairmont Drive, San Leandro
- 200 Kentucky Street, Petaluma
- 337 Main Street, Pleasanton
- 1350 Travis Boulevard, Fairfield
- 99 Serramonte Center, Daly City
- SF International Airport
