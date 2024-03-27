Seventh former correctional officer sentenced for sexual abuse at Dublin women's prison

A seventh former correctional officer at a women's prison that has been embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal has been sentenced, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Nakie Nunley, who worked at Federal Correctional Institute Dublin, was sentenced in connection to the investigation into the abuse of inmates. The DOJ said he admitted to sexually abusing five women.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 5, 2023 to four counts of sexual abuse of a ward, five counts of abusive sexual contact, and one count of making false statement in connection with the investigation into abuse allegations at FCI Dublin.

At the time of the abuse, Nunley worked at UNICOR, a trade name for the federal prison industries. The victims all worked at a UNICOR call center.

According to the DOJ, Nunley admitted to retaliating against inmates who complained about his conduct. In one case, the DOJ says Nunley threatened one of his victims who tried to speak up for a different victim.

"Nunley threatened her by telling her she could get transferred to another facility and that she could lose her job," the DOJ said.

He also admitted to abusing another victim by telling her she could lose her job if she didn't do what he said. The plea agreement states that Nunley abused the victims between March 2020 and November 2021.

The Dublin prison is now being overseen by a special master per a judge's order due to the investigations into sexual abuse of inmates.