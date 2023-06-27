Serious multi-vehicle injury crash in Morgan Hill leaves 4 hospitalized

MORGAN HILL -- Police in Morgan Hill are investigating a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend that sent four people to the hospital with injuries, authorities said.

On Sunday at around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to the area of E. Dunne Avenue at Gallop Drive after the report of a multi-vehicle collision with at least one of the vehicles overturned. Arriving officers found three vehicles in the roadway as well as multiple occupants suffering significant injuries.

Morgan Hill injury crash Morgan Hill Police Department

Emergency responders from Cal Fire and Santa Clara County EMS arrived to provide medical care to the injured occupants. Police said three individuals were transported to area hospitals, with one subject airlifted from the scene by Cal Star air ambulance.

Morgan Hill police closed E. Dunne Avenue in both directions for several hours to investigate the collision. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Mustang was traveling east on E. Dunne when it collided with a Toyota Venza preparing to turn left onto Thomas Grade. The Toyota immediately overturned and slid into the eastbound lane of E. Dunne Avenue. A Toyota Sienna then struck the Ford Mustang as it traveled west on E. Dunne Avenue.

Police said the exact cause of the collision is still under investigation. Investigators are asking for witnesses who observed the collision or witnessed the suspect driving the Ford Mustang engaging in reckless driving before the collision on Monterey Road. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Sam Huezo at (669) 253-4931 or email Samuel.Huezo@morganhill.ca.gov Information can be given anonymously online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.