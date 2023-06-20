Serious injury crash involving two big rigs snarls westbound I-80 traffic in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO -- An injury crash involving two big rigs blocked multiple lanes on westbound I-80 in El Cerrito for hours starting early Tuesday morning, CHP said.

According to authorities, the two big rigs collided at around 1:30 a.m. east of the Potrero Avenue exit and are stuck together, which is part of why it is taking crews so long to clear the scene.

I-80 big-rig crash in El Cerrito CBS

As of 6 a.m., three westbound lanes were still shut down, hampering the commute to the Bay Bridge. One person in the crash was airlifted to the a hospital with serious injuries, CHP said.

#Richmond: Westbound 80 after Cutting Blvd there is a crash involving 2 big rigs. The 3 right lanes are blocked and just the left lane is open. #SanPablo Ave or Richmond Pkwy to 580 the best alternates now. 📷:CalTrans pic.twitter.com/RmdRRXQrY0 — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) June 20, 2023

Drivers traveling through the area are advised to use alternate routes like Richmond Parkway to I-580 or surface streets like San Pablo Avenue.

CHP said sugar is leaking out of one of the big rig's containers, adding to the clean up. The right and center lanes remained blocked as of 7 a.m.