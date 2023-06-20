Watch CBS News
Serious injury crash involving two big rigs snarls westbound I-80 traffic in El Cerrito

/ CBS San Francisco

EL CERRITO -- An injury crash involving two big rigs blocked multiple lanes on westbound I-80 in El Cerrito for hours starting early Tuesday morning, CHP said.

According to authorities, the two big rigs collided at around 1:30 a.m. east of the Potrero Avenue exit and are stuck together, which is part of why it is taking crews so long to clear the scene.

As of 6 a.m., three westbound lanes were still shut down, hampering the commute to the Bay Bridge. One person in the crash was airlifted to the a hospital with serious injuries, CHP said. 

Drivers traveling through the area are advised to use alternate routes like Richmond Parkway to I-580 or surface streets like San Pablo Avenue.  

CHP said sugar is leaking out of one of the big rig's containers, adding to the clean up. The right and center lanes remained blocked as of 7 a.m.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 6:41 AM

