Series of earthquakes hit off Northern California coast about 170 miles west of Eureka

Aftershocks were reported off the Northern California coast early Thursday morning, hours after a 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in the same waters, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The initial tremor with a depth of more than six miles was recorded around 11:42 p.m. Wednesday, centered over 170 miles west northwest of the coastal city of Eureka, according to the science bureau.

At approximately 2:26 a.m. Thursday, a 3.5-magnitude quake occurred more than 168 miles west of Eureka. Two minutes later, a 4.9-magnitude quake was logged 162 miles west of the city, the USGS said.

Twenty minutes later, a 4.5-magnitude tremor was reported again, this time at least 171 miles west of the city.

No damage has been reported in connection with the quakes. 

First published on February 29, 2024 / 6:55 AM PST

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

