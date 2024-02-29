Series of earthquakes hit off Northern California coast about 170 miles west of Eureka

Aftershocks were reported off the Northern California coast early Thursday morning, hours after a 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in the same waters, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The initial tremor with a depth of more than six miles was recorded around 11:42 p.m. Wednesday, centered over 170 miles west northwest of the coastal city of Eureka, according to the science bureau.

At approximately 2:26 a.m. Thursday, a 3.5-magnitude quake occurred more than 168 miles west of Eureka. Two minutes later, a 4.9-magnitude quake was logged 162 miles west of the city, the USGS said.

Twenty minutes later, a 4.5-magnitude tremor was reported again, this time at least 171 miles west of the city.

No damage has been reported in connection with the quakes.