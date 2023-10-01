Separate shootings, multi-car crash make for deadly Saturday in Stockton

STOCKTON -- A 25-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Stockton, police said.

Officers responded at 1:02 a.m. to the 100 block of Gateway Court in the Valley Oak District on reports of a person shot.

A man was located at the scene who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Medics responded to the scene but the man had died from his injuries.

Detectives responded to assist with an investigation.

Suspect information or a motive in connection with the shooting was not released

A man was injured Saturday during a drive-by shooting in Stockton's Lakeview District.

Police said two men, both 19-years-old, were in the 2900 block of Plymouth Court when a white sedan allegedly fired shots at them.

One of the men was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

No suspect information was released in connection with the shooting.

A triple vehicle collision Saturday night in Stockton left a person dead, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 10:28 p.m. to South Stanislaus Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after receiving reports about a car collision.

Police said one driver died at the scene and two other drivers were taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

Investigators did not release more information about what led to the crash.