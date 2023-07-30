Senior wave riders socialize amid swells at low-key surf contest in Pacifica

PACIFICA -- Saturday was about as sunny as Linda Mar beach in Pacifica gets so the waves were crowded with surfers. While it wasn't exactly Mavericks or the Banzai Pipeline, it was still enough to feed the addiction.

"Most of them will tell you, there's nothing more fun, that they've been able to find in life, than riding a wave. So, they want to continue to do it and why not?" said Roy Earnest.

In 2000, Earnest, a longtime Pacifica surfer, founded the Kuhuna Kupuna Surf Contest -- then the nation's only surf competition for men and women over the age of 40. The name "Kahuna Kupuna," is Hawaiian for "Big chief, wise elder."

"It's just about having fun," he said. "And having fun should never go out of style once you get past a certain age, you know?"

The contest breaks out into age ranges with each rider allowed up to four waves and judged on style, tricks and length of run. While there were varying levels of skill, the passion is pretty much universal.

"I'm almost 70," said contestant Tom Radich from Santa Cruz. "I want to be able to do it for at least another 10, 15 years. I mean, I'm hoping. As long as I'm alive, I want to be out in the water! That's my plan."

The event also offered an intergenerational competition, where surfers of varying ages teamed up. The "Rock Dogs" were led by 72-year-old Joel Baldwin, who brought some local knowledge along with his 61 years of surfing experience.

"Beach breaks like this have sand bars," said Baldwin. "So, there are little areas you can see where there's individual waves along this beach, multiple 'peaks,' as they call them."

Baldwin said he's developed a sixth sense about spotting good waves and his 20-year-old teammate, Maddy Hauscarriague, didn't mind picking up a few pointers.

"It means that I get to learn from the best," she said. "I get to surf in a heat with rippers and I get to learn so much and be stoked all the time!"

About 85 men and women competed in Saturday's contest. The event is completely volunteer-driven and proceeds benefit a local non-profit called Pacifica's Environmental Family. There was no prize money, just a few trophies, so being "stoked all the time" was the real reward.

And one more thing.

"They come up to me and say, 'Roy, I finally turned 40! I can be in your contest now!'" Earnest said. "And they've got a big smile on their face. They're happy that they're getting older! That's what I'm going for, right?"

There aren't a lot of things that make people happy to get old but a chance to ride the waves and enjoy an endless summer can make anyone feel young again.