Tejano artist joins San Francisco Symphony for tribute to Selena

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was a packed house on Saturday night at the Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco to honor Selena Quintanilla, the queen of Tejano music.

Tejano artist Isabel Marie Sánchez sang Selena's songs including "Como la Flor," "Amor Prohibido" and "Dreaming of You." The music by the SF symphony vibrated throughout the hall with many on their feet.

"Selena's legacy lives on forever and ever," Sánchez said.

Sánchez said this is the only official tribute to Selena approved by the Quintanilla family. For Sánchez, Selena has been an inspiration. Sánchez's mom would play her music.

"It was kind of engraved in my brain," Sánchez said.

And for her, singing Selena's songs has opened doors for her.

"Even in this show, I do a song that's on my album," she said. "Even when we do meet and greets, after the show, moms have come up to me, even dads, 'you know I had Selena to look up to and now my daughter has someone to look up to.'"