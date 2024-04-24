Secret Service agent assigned to Kamala Harris hospitalized after exhibiting "distressing behavior," officials say

4/24: CBS Morning News 4/24: CBS Morning News 19:13

Washington — A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris exhibited "distressing behavior" Monday morning at Joint Base Andrews and was hospitalized, authorities said. Harris was not present at the airbase at the time.

In a statement provided to CBS News, the U.S. Secret Service said that at about 9 a.m. local time Monday, the agent "began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing. The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned."

Two sources briefed on the situation told CBS News the agent spouted gibberish, was speaking incoherently and provoked another officer physically.

According to sources, the agent in question pushed the special agent in charge while they were near the lounge of Joint Base Andrews.

Harris was at the Naval Observatory at the time, USSS said, and the incident had "no impact on her departure from Joint Base Andrews." Sources said it occurred about one hour before Harris arrived at the airbase for a flight to Wisconsin.

The agent was immediately handcuffed and detained by other Secret Service agents who intervened, sources said, and ambulances were called to the scene.

After an initial medical evaluation, the agent were admitted to a hospital, sources said. There was no indication of substance use at this time, they added.

The USSS remains in a temporary holding pattern until further information becomes available, the sources said. After the agent receives additional medical attention and further evaluation, it will be determined if they can return to work. An internal review will be conducted and the USSS will assess if the agent's top secret security clearance will be removed for medical or disciplinary reasons, sources explained.

The sources also disclosed that, at this time, this is being treated as a medical incident and not a disciplinary matter, given the nature of the clear mental health challenges exhibited by the agent.