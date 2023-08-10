Sebastopol to celebrate 50th Gravenstein Apple Fair

SEBASTOPOL - Sonoma County is perhaps best known for its rolling hills that nurture vineyards, but before California wines rose to international prominence, the county was home to another principal cultivar: apples.

This weekend the county will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Gravenstein Apple Fair at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol.

Apples are like roses -- myriad varieties exist, and thousands more have yet to be crossbred. The apples we are familiar with in America are but just one slice of the pie.

The Gravenstein apple is a more tart variety, thus prized for its use in desserts, apple sauce and cider. Santa Rosa agricultural pioneer Luther Burbank is credited with saying, "If the Gravenstein could be had throughout the year, no other apple need be grown."

Affectionately known as "Gravs," the apple was planted widely in Sonoma County in the 1800s. According to the county, the varietal most likely was brought to the area by Spaniards, though the common lore has the fruit first being planted in Fort Ross by Russian fur traders in 1811.

In a state that revels in food festivals that celebrate everything from garlic to grilled cheese, Sebastopol's Gravenstein Apple Fair will include just about every sweet treat made from the fruit, from pie to fritters. Ciders of all stripes will also be had, from hard to blended into a slushy.

Events will of course include an apple pie baking contest, but there will also be eating contests for pie and caramel apples. Apple jugglers will compete in front of an audience of hopeful Golden Apple costume contestants. Live music, crafts, activities for kids and vendors round out the event.

For people who reach their apple-ingestion limit, there will also be food vendors providing Greek, Spanish, Cajun, Mexican and Japanese fare, American barbecue and more.

The fair is organized by Sonoma County Farm Trails, a nonprofit that promotes local agriculture and farming, and is its annual fundraiser to keep "farms forever" in the county.

The Gravenstein Apple Fair takes place Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol. For tickets, go to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sonomacountyfarmtrails/876893.

