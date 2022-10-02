Sebastopol police to conduct active shooter response drills

SEBASTOPOL - Deputies are reminding Sebastopol residents that multiple law enforcement agencies will be practicing active shooter response training exercises at Analy High School on Sunday.

Most areas of the school campus will be closed as the Sebastopol Police Department and multiple Sonoma County law enforcement agencies conduct exercises that involve simulated gunfire, loud banging noises and people of various ages role playing.

There will be armed law enforcement and emergency vehicles in the area, but there is no threat to students, staff or the overall community, said the police department.

The exercises are in collaboration with the West Sonoma County Union High School District to keep first responders and school staff prepared in case of a school shooter incident.