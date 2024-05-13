Police shooting in Seaside near Monterey under investigation

SEASIDE, Monterey County – Authorities in Monterey County are investigating after a police shooting was reported in the community of Seaside Monday morning.

The Seaside Police Department said on social media around 11:20 a.m. that the shooting took place in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Playa Avenue.

According to Monterey CBS affiliate KION-TV, a person had been firing projectiles at officers before being shot by police. All people involved are expected to survive, according to officers.

Additional details about the shooting are not immediately available.

Police said Monday that authorities remain on the scene as they investigate. In the meantime, the public is urged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Commander Justin Pascone of the Seaside Police Department at 831-899-6748 or to call the department's anonymous tip line at 831-899-6282.