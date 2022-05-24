Jury issues guilty verdict in Seaside 1995 cold case murder trial

SEASIDE -- A Monterey County jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder for a 1995 cold case, the district attorney's office announced on Monday.

Anthony Martezz Randall, 50, of Seaside, was convicted of shooting Lloyd Joseph Perkins, Jr., 22, on Sept. 21, 1995. Perkins was found shot to death on Amador Avenue in Seaside, according to the announcement, which laid out the details of the case.

Perkins had a child with a woman that Randall once dated and who had recently ended her relationship with him. One week before the murder, Randall forcibly entered the woman's house, beat her and tried to rob Perkins at gunpoint, authorities said.

Anthony Martezz Randall Monterey Country District Attorney's Office

According to evidence released in the trial, on the night of the murder, Randall argued with the woman over the phone and then traveled to an apartment where Perkins and the woman were visiting friends. He disabled their car and waited "in the darkness" before ambushing, killing and robbing Perkins.

Lloyd Perkins Seaside Police Department

The Seaside Police Department re-opened the unsolved case in 2021 and it yielded new witnesses who they say implicated Randall to the crime. Three witnesses testified that they heard him admit to the murder, according to the announcement.

The ten-day jury trial resulted in his conviction for first-degree murder. The jury also agreed to an enhancement based on the fact that Randall used a firearm in the commission of the crime. The judge in the case, the Honorable Rafael Vazquez, also found true that Randall had a prior serious and violent felony conviction for assault with a firearm back in 1990, finding it within the meaning of the Three Strikes Law.



Randall faces 50 years to life in prison plus 15 years. He will be sentenced on June 21.