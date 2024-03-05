Search warrant uncovers cache of legal and stolen firearms at Oakland home

An individual brandishing a firearm in Oakland led police to recover a small arsenal of 16 firearms and ammunition at a home in the city's Redwood Heights neighborhood.

According to police, on March 4, officers responded to a report of a verbal dispute which escalated to an individual pointing a firearm at a victim. A preliminary investigation determined there was a significant threat to the safety of the victim and the community. Officers executed a search warrant on the individual's residence on the 3800 block of 39th Avenue and located legally registered and stolen firearms, along with ammunition.

Guns seized after Oakland police execute search warrant. Oakland Police Department

Police shared a photo on social media showing the stash of weapons, which included 15 rifles, a handgun along with ammunition and assorted firearm accessories including sighting scopes and what appeared to be extended magazines.

Police did not identify the individual involved or indicate what charges the individual could be facing due to the incident.