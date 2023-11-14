Search warrant served at home of Stockton Unified's board president

Stockton Unified board president absent from meeting after search warrant Stockton Unified board president absent from meeting after search warrant 02:22

STOCKTON – Authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday on the home of the Stockton Unified School District Board President.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday they had executed the warrant during the morning at several locations that included private residences in Stockton and portions of the Stockton Unified School District Office.

In a separate statement released by San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas' Office, it was confirmed that the private residence was the home of AngelAnn Flores, the Stockton Unified School District board president.

The sheriff's office would not confirm to CBS13 Flores' residence, or anyone involved in the search warrants, only that this was part of an, "independent investigation" by the sheriff's office.

"We would also like to make it clear that discreet steps were taken to independently develop probable cause before presenting to a judge. It is our goal and responsibility to thoroughly investigate this matter without tarnishing anyone's reputation." said a statement put out by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

According to the DA's office, the action came as part of their investigation into the school district. No other details about the search warrant have been released. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office did not confirm that this was the case, and referred to the statement that called their investigation, "independent."

"It has been brought to our attention that the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation. The Stockton Unified School District will cooperate fully while keeping our focus on student wellness and achievement," Stockton Unified said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in 2023, SUSD had come under investigation by the DA's office after a report found evidence of fraud and financial mismanagement.

Flores was absent from her seat at Tuesday's board meeting. She has been a member of the board since 2018.

Empty seat at tonight’s Stockton Unified Board meeting where board President AngelAnn Flores typically sits.



This morning, San Joaquin Co. DA confirmed her home was searched as part of an ongoing investigation into SUSD. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7Rzoyyxc2K — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) November 15, 2023