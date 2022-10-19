Search for suspects in 2 separate assaults on women walking alone in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- Police in Santa Rosa are investigating two recent assaults on women walking alone in Santa Rosa. So far, investigators think they are unrelated.

The first happened October 14 shortly before 10 p.m., to a woman in her late 50s, walking in the 600 block of Middle Rincon Road. Police said the assailant walked up behind the woman, covered her mouth and knocked her to the ground. The woman screamed, kicked and managed to fight off the man, who fled down a creek path.

The suspect is described as an adult male, perhaps Black or Hispanic, medium build, with short curly hair, and wearing a jogger suit.

The second assault happened October 18, at 7:30 a.m., near the pond in A Place to Play park, located in the 2300 block of W. Third Street. In this case, the man grabbed the victim and tried to kiss her and unbuckle her belt. Again, the woman fought off the man, who ran from the area.

Police said the suspect was an Hispanic male in his late 20's to early 30's, 160-170 pounds, clean shaven with dark frizzy hair. He was wearing a yellow shirt and a knitted cap.

Investigators said the cases are not necessarily linked, but they do have similar circumstances.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance camera video to call the Investigations Bureau at 707 543-3590.