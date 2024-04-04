Search on for 6 suspects after victim "seriously injured" in assault in downtown Davis

DAVIS - Police in Davis are searching for a half dozen suspects after two people were assaulted by the suspects wearing masks last week.

The police department said the reported assault happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the area of 2nd and F Streets on March 29.

One person was "seriously injured" and has not been able to provide more information to the police department. Police told CBS13 the victim was kicked in the head and lost conscious before they were taken to the hospital. The other victim had minor injuries.

Surveillance video, which is not clear enough to get a good description of the suspects, from a nearby business was released on Thursday. Police said the suspects were seen wearing hoodies and most, if not all, were wearing masks.

Police gathered information about where the suspects were throughout the evening but they haven't gathered information about where they took off. All police know at this point is the suspects were last seen running westbound on 2nd Street.

Several people helped the victim after the crime.

It's unknown if there is a connection between the suspects and the victims. Police said they came down the street from two different directions before the victims were confronted.

Police are asking anyone who was in the downtown area between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. to contact them by calling (530) 747-5400 or email PoliceWeb@cityofdavis.org. Any businesses with surveillance cameras are also encouraged to contact the police department.