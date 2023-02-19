Pier at Seacliff State Beach, damaged in storms, will be demolished

APTOS -- A storied pier on the Santa Cruz County coast will be demolished next week, park officials announced.

The pier at Seacliff State Beach was damaged beyond repair during the recent extreme weather events, California State Parks said Thursday. January's atmospheric river rainstorms and ocean swells were more than the longtime landmark could withstand.

"The damage to the public-serving infrastructure is extensive and has impacted the ability for State Parks to provide the standard recreational opportunities visitors have experienced in the past," California State Parks said in a statement.

The most extensive damage is at the pier, campground and seawall. Crews will begin positioning equipment this week with work expected to commence next week, the state park agency said.