1 found dead at bottom of cliff in Sea Ranch over weekend

SONOMA COUNTY – A person was found dead Sunday evening at the bottom of a cliff in the unincorporated Sonoma County community of Sea Ranch, a Cal Fire captain said Monday.

Rescuers responded at 7:43 p.m. to the vicinity of 365 Bluff Reach, where the person was spotted about 50 feet down a cliff, Capt. "Red" Miller said.

A rescuer was sent down to check on the person and confirmed they were dead, Miller said. A California Highway Patrol helicopter hoisted the body up from the rocks.

The name of the person was not immediately available Monday morning from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The death is under investigation, Miller said.