E-scooter fire in San Francisco apartment building sends resident to hospital

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco firefighters contained a blaze that was allegedly caused by an e-scooter on the fourth floor of a Polk Gulch apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials first announced a first alarm fire in the 2200 block of Polk Street at 12:06 p.m.

Apartment building fire in San Francisco Polk Gulch neighborhood March 5, 2023. (SFFD)

Less than 30 minutes later, firefighters announced that the fire was contained to the unit where it originated from.

One resident was rescued by engine and was taken to a burn center for serious burns.

Firefighters determined that it was a lithium battery fire from a scooter on the fourth floor of the building.