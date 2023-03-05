E-scooter fire in San Francisco apartment building sends resident to hospital
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco firefighters contained a blaze that was allegedly caused by an e-scooter on the fourth floor of a Polk Gulch apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials first announced a first alarm fire in the 2200 block of Polk Street at 12:06 p.m.
Less than 30 minutes later, firefighters announced that the fire was contained to the unit where it originated from.
One resident was rescued by engine and was taken to a burn center for serious burns.
Firefighters determined that it was a lithium battery fire from a scooter on the fourth floor of the building.
