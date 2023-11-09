Threat investigation prompts lockdowns at 4 schools in Sonoma

SONOMA – At least four schools in the community of Sonoma have been placed under lockdown Thursday afternoon, as authorities investigate a potential threat.

Shortly after noon, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office announced that the threat involved Sonoma Valley High School and Creekside High School, which are located on the campus. As a response, both schools were placed on lockdown.

Two other nearby schools, Adele Harrison Middle and Prestwood Elementary, have also been locked down as a precaution, but deputies said there are no threats targeting those schools.

Additional details about the threat was not immediately available.

Deputies said Thursday afternoon that the public should avoid the area as law enforcement are investigating.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.