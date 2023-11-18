Watch CBS News
Scattered showers expected to persist in the Bay Area; isolated thunderstorms possible

Waves of widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms continued in the Bay Area early Saturday morning.

The strongest cells produced some heavy rain locally overnight. Most of the rain happened in the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains.

There is still a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the Bay Area, and lingering showers are expected to continue into Saturday afternoon and evening. 

Then, the region will dry out for the second half of the weekend. Residents can expect some breezy weather on Sunday after the storm system moves through, with northwesterly gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

Santa Cruz County saw the main rain band of a low-pressure area off the coast of Northern California. Rain, wind and hail warnings were raised over large parts of the county but lifted by 6 a.m. Saturday.

Rain totals of a tenth of an inch are expected over the cities of Santa Cruz, Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and Scotts Valley on Saturday, according to forecasters.

