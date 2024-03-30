Watch CBS News
Scattered showers expected in parts of the Bay Area with chance of thunderstorms

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday calls for scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms on the tail end of a weather system that blew through the region Friday.

More isolated showers will continue into Sunday with wind speeds going down as a high pressure system arrives to bring drier weather in the early part of next week. 

Most of the Bay Area will see blue skies, but the areas that get localized rain could see thunderstorms.

 High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s around the region with lows in the 40s and gusty conditions. A Wind Advisory from the weather service remains in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday for gusts of 50 mph or more in higher elevations.

