Scattered rain expected in the Bay Area; North Bay to get another Frost Advisory

Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

San Francisco will be getting rain pretty much across the entire city during the morning, with the heaviest rain closer to the coast. The rain will continue pushing across the rest of San Francisco through the early morning.

Showers will be fewer and farther through the evening and into the night across the Bay Area, with the chance of rain dropping from 50% before 4 p.m. to 20% before 10 p.m. There could be a possibility of thunder.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s on the coast and inland, and in the 40s around the bay and on the peninsula.

⚠Frost Advisory for the North Bay has been EXTENDED for Monday morning for temperatures as low as 34 degrees. Cold temperatures continue Monday morning. Protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the cold! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/9UKsyMMywW — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 3, 2024

Patchy frost is expected in the North Bay. There will be another Frost Advisory in effect Monday morning from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

There is a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday, even though it is looking mostly dry.

There won't be enough rain for a flooding threat this time around, and the winds will not be too strong, picking up to 20-30 mph on the coast.