Workers rally in Sacramento, urge unemployment benefits for undocumented

SACRAMENTO - A group of workers from the Bay Area and across California gathered at the State Capitol on Thursday, urging lawmakers to pass a bill to make unemployment benefits available to undocumented immigrants.

Humberto Kantún was among those who got up early Thursday for an exceptional appointment. He joined about 30 other undocumented workers right in the heart of San Francisco to board a bus.

"I feel so happy that I could be with this group to go to Sacramento," Kantún said.

KPIX joined them on this journey in support of the Safety Net for All Workers Act, also known as Senate Bill 227.

Kantún spent much of the time writing why he thinks they deserve to receive these benefits. As the sun made its appearance, his ideas started to flow.

And the energy took over. It was time to practice what to do when the bus got to the State Capitol's steps.

After almost an hour and a half, the bus reached Sacramento. More than 100 undocumented workers from all over the state were already gathered.

"I've had experiences after so many years working in California, like dealing with unemployment or the mistreatment, and we don't have any refuge or protection," Kantún added. "That's why we need this bill."

Kantún told KPIX that he's been living in California, working in the kitchen of a restaurant for almost 20 years, the exact amount of time he hasn't seen his four children, who are still in Mexico.

So, this fight is personal to him.

Luis Mejia, another undocumented worker, KPIX first introduced to on Wednesday, was also at the rally.

"This is a great adventure because we keep fighting…looking for that signature," Mejia said.

SB227 is sponsored by State Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, who was also part of this day of action, filled with music and dancing.

Jenna Gerry, Senior Staff Attorney at the National Employment Law Project, says she's hopeful.

"Call your legislators, call your members, tell them how important this is, that we demand this, that this is about supporting our workers across the state," Gerry said.

A wish that could become a reality once more elected officials join the fight.