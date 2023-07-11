Newsom signs bill on film industry gun safety in wake of 'Rust' shooting

Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin New Mexico prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin, citing "new facts" 02:11

SACRAMENTO – A bill created in the wake of the "Rust" film set shooting tragedy was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday to establish worker safety standards on motion picture productions.

Senate Bill 132 incorporated legislation put forth by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) and is the result of two years' worth of negotiations between studios and labor representatives, he said.

The legislation follows the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" after she was shot and killed by a prop gun.

The law clarifies safety standards and calls for mandatory guidelines around the use of firearms and ammunition on sets. There must be minimum training standards for people who oversee firearms on set, as well.

Safety standards in the bill apply to film, TV, streaming and other productions, Cortese's office said.

"This legislation establishes the nation's finest motion picture safety standards," said Cortese in a statement, adding that the bill also creates new career pathways for Californians and encourages productions to remain in the state.

The law also begins a five-year pilot program in 2025 mandating that every motion picture made in California that receives a tax credit needs to hire an independent safety advisor for productions.