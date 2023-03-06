Sausalito police arrest Tae Kwon Do instructor for alleged sex acts with child

SAUSALITO -- Sausalito police arrested a Tae Kwon Do instructor Sunday after he allegedly admitted to having sexual activity with a 10-year-old student.

Police said Joshua Boyes, 35, is in Marin County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The child's mother reported the crime Friday. Police questioned Boyes on Sunday then arrested him and booked him on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor child and oral copulation with a minor child.

The victim said the incident happened Wednesday at a Sausalito city-owned facility in the 400 block of Litho Street. Boyes was a contractor hired by the city to teach Tae Kwon Do at the facility.

"We are concerned there could be more victims," Sausalito police chief Stacie Gregory said in a statement.

"If any other family has evidence that their child also may have had inappropriate contact with Boyes, please contact the Sausalito police department."

Sausalito police can be reached at (415) 289-4170.