Watch CBS News
Crime

Sausalito police arrest Tae Kwon Do instructor for alleged sex acts with child

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 16:08

SAUSALITO -- Sausalito police arrested a Tae Kwon Do instructor Sunday after he allegedly admitted to having sexual activity with a 10-year-old student.

Police said Joshua Boyes, 35, is in Marin County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The child's mother reported the crime Friday. Police questioned Boyes on Sunday then arrested him and booked him on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor child and oral copulation with a minor child.

The victim said the incident happened Wednesday at a Sausalito city-owned facility in the 400 block of Litho Street. Boyes was a contractor hired by the city to teach Tae Kwon Do at the facility.

"We are concerned there could be more victims," Sausalito police chief Stacie Gregory said in a statement.

"If any other family has evidence that their child also may have had inappropriate contact with Boyes, please contact the Sausalito police department."

Sausalito police can be reached at (415) 289-4170.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 10:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.