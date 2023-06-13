Sausalito kicks off inaugural Pride event with rainbow crosswalks

SAUSALITO -- For the first time in its history, the city of Sausalito is hosting an official Pride celebration.

City officials kicked things off Tuesday by unveiling three rainbow-striped crosswalks downtown at the intersection of Bay Street and the Bridgeway.

The mayor, city council members and pride ambassadors were among those who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. They said their city has always embraced inclusion, and it was important to include Pride celebrations going forward.

"We need to do everything we can when we have the opportunity to speak up for ourselves and speak up for others," said Sausalito City Councilmember Janelle Kellman. "Love is love, and this is a great chance for us to really walk the walk and take action and show that everybody is welcome, and this is a safe place to be here in Sausalito."

The rainbow stripes are made from thermoplastic material with a three-to-five-year lifespan similar to other crosswalks along Bridgeway, according to the city.

Sausalito plans to hold several other Pride events throughout the month:

June 17 -- Matthew Turne Pride Sail

June 21 -- A celebration of LGBTQ+ literature with Sausalito Books by the Bay



June 22 -- Caledonia Street Pride Happy Hour

June 30 -- Pride Night at Jazz and Blues by the Bay



July 1 -- "A Night in Drag" presented by Gene Hiller Menswear

More information on these events can be found at sausalitopride.org.