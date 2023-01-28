Saturday night Powerball jackpot estimated at $572 million

SACRAMENTO - Lottery tickets are sure to be in high demand this weekend with Saturday night's Powerball jackpot growing to an estimated $572 million.

So far, California Lottery has raised approximately $41 million for public education from this jackpot sequence, which began in late November.

As tonight's draw approaches, players have until 7 p.m. PT to buy Powerball tickets; with the drawing happening at 7:59 p.m. PT. Shortly after the drawing, the winning numbers will be published on the California Lottery website and word of any winners will be shared on the @calotterypress social media channel.

The current Powerball jackpot started at $20 million on November 21, 2022, and has rolled 29 times so far.

The lump sum amount - also known as the cash value - should a single ticket hit the jackpot tonight is estimated to be $308.9 million. If more than one ticket matches all six numbers, the jackpot is split. Winners have the choice of either taking the cash value up front or 30 annual payments ultimately totaling the jackpot amount over time.

California holds the Powerball jackpot record, having sold the only winning ticket for a historic $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022 in Southern California.

Two weeks ago, someone in Maine matched all six numbers to win an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize.

In California, players have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim a Powerball prize. However, if someone wins the Powerball jackpot, they have up to a year from the date of the draw to claim it.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and are sold at any of California Lottery's more than 23,000 retail partners across the state.