Saratoga authorities investigate after suspicious package found at West Valley College
Firefighters and police responded to a community college in Saratoga on Monday morning, where a suspicious package was found on campus.
An alert was posted to social media shortly after 11 a.m. by West Valley College about a suspicious package found in the Language Arts Building.
The college is located at 14000 Fruitvale Ave. in Saratoga.
As of 12:40 p.m., the school's X account posted that the investigation was ongoing and instructed those on campus to stay away from the Language Arts building.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.