Saratoga authorities investigate after suspicious package found at West Valley College

Firefighters and police responded to a community college in Saratoga on Monday morning, where a suspicious package was found on campus.

An alert was posted to social media shortly after 11 a.m. by West Valley College about a suspicious package found in the Language Arts Building.

The college is located at 14000 Fruitvale Ave. in Saratoga.

As of 12:40 p.m., the school's X account posted that the investigation was ongoing and instructed those on campus to stay away from the Language Arts building.