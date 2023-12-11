Watch CBS News
Crime

Saratoga authorities investigate after suspicious package found at West Valley College

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Morning Edition 12-11-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 12-11-23 10:19

Firefighters and police responded to a community college in Saratoga on Monday morning, where a suspicious package was found on campus.

An alert was posted to social media shortly after 11 a.m. by West Valley College about a suspicious package found in the Language Arts Building.

The college is located at 14000 Fruitvale Ave. in Saratoga.

As of 12:40 p.m., the school's X account posted that the investigation was ongoing and instructed those on campus to stay away from the Language Arts building.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 1:11 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.