Woman living in RV near Santa Rosa park accused of narcotics trafficking

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a woman living in a RV near a city park on suspicion of narcotics trafficking.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a motorhome parked in the front of Howarth Park on Summerfield Road, after receiving numerous tips of the woman selling drugs from her vehicle. Police also learned the woman was on probation for a prior drug conviction.

Responding officers found the woman and 57-year-old man, who was also on probation, inside the RV. Police detained the pair and conducted a probation search.

RV parked outside Howarth Park in Santa Rosa where police said a woman was living and selling narcotics. Santa Rosa Police Department

During the search, police said they found more than two ounces of fentanyl, more than $20,000 in cash, along with digital scales and packaging materials. A search of the man's vehicle also yielded drug paraphernalia.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Tammerina Shimel, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony narcotics trafficking. Police arrested and cited the man, identified as Michaell Moore, for narcotics paraphernalia and violating probation.

According to jail records, Shimel is being held on $270,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.