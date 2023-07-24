Suspects sought after 2 weekend break-ins at Santa Rosa cannabis dispensaries

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa are searching for multiple suspects following break-ins at two cannabis dispensaries early Sunday morning.

Around 3:35 a.m., officers received a burglary alarm call from an unnamed dispensary in the northwest part of the city. Police said that suspects used a vehicle to ram the entrance of the business, but a second interior door prevented the suspects from entering.

The suspects, who were described as wearing dark clothing and ski masks, were seen leaving in vehicles with no license plates before police arrived.

Less than 10 minutes later, police received a burglary alarm call at another unnamed dispensary south of where the first break-in took place.

Police said a sergeant arrived at the scene within seconds and spotted several suspects leaving the business with stolen merchandise. The suspects ran into Infiniti and Kia sedans, and fled the scene.

The suspects led officers on a chase southbound on Highway 101, with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour. Police said multiple agencies got involved, including the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, Petaluma Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

At the South Petaluma Boulevard exit, officers deployed spike strips, which brought the Kia to a stop.

Police said the driver ran from the vehicle and was not located as of Monday morning. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Oakland.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa officers continued to pursue the Infiniti to the Marin County line until the chase was turned over to the CHP. It was not immediately known if the suspect was arrested.

Police on Monday said they are following up on leads to identify the suspects in both burglaries. Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-543-3600.