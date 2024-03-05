Santa Rosa man out of jail following drug, weapons charges jailed again after more guns found

A Santa Rosa resident was arrested Tuesday for illegal firearms following an investigation into the seizure of narcotics and firearms last month.

Santa Rosa police said 37-year-old Cameron Glover was arrested for the original offenses on Feb. 16. The court ordered Glover to submit to warrantless search and seizure upon his release from jail.

The follow-up investigation determined Glover had two storage units rented to him on the 4400 block of Sonoma Highway in Santa Rosa. Detectives searched his storage units pursuant to the court order and found several firearms and body armor inside one of the units, police said.

Detectives said they found two AR-15-style rifles, two hunting rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun, five semiautomatic handguns, firearms parts, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Glover is prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition, according to police.

As detectives left the storage facility Tuesday, Glover was seen arriving at the facility vehicle and he was arrested without incident. Police booked Glover into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and possession of a short-barreled rifle.