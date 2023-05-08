Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, seizure of over a pound of cocaine

SANTA ROSA -- A police officer in Santa Rosa who stopped a speeding car last Friday ended up arresting the two men in the vehicle and finding over a pound of cocaine hidden in a secret compartment in the car's trunk, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post, on Friday afternoon at approximately 1:45 p.m., a Santa Rosa police officer saw a black Mercedes speeding and driving erratically on Highway 101 near the Baker Avenue off-ramp. The officer conducted a traffic stop near Baker Avenue and Colgan Avenue.

The officer contacted the two male subjects in the Mercedes. The driver was identified as Anthony Rojas Salgado and the passenger was identified as Chad John Evansco. Police determined that Salgado was an unlicensed driver and Evansco had a warrant for his arrest, and detained both men.

The Mercedes was searched as part of the investigation, a search of was conducted. Officers found a large amount of cash and narcotic packaging materials in the trunk before locating a vacuum-sealed bag containing a large amount of cocaine in a hidden trunk compartment. Both Salgado and Evansco denied being in possession of the cocaine or other items in the Mercedes.

The total weight of the cocaine was later determined to be 1.34 lbs.

Both suspects were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sales. Evansco was also arrested for his outstanding warrant. Both men were booked at the Sonoma County Jail.