2 face weapons, drug charges following traffic stop in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA – Two Solano County men were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Wednesday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive over what police said were "mechanical violations." The officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle and the two people inside the vehicle.

Police said during the search, the officer found a loaded 9mm Polymer 80, a so-called "ghost gun" on the driver's waistband. The driver was also found to have several small bags of suspected narcotics, including fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin, along with prescriptions.

A search of the passenger found that he was in possession of the lower portion of a 9mm Polymer 80 firearm.

Drugs, guns and cash police said were found during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa on February 8, 2023. Santa Rosa Police Department

Officers also obtained a search warrant for a room at a Motel 6 in Santa Rosa where the suspects were staying. Police said drug paraphernalia, along with cash, were found.

Police said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Tiler Zook of Vacaville, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

The passenger, identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Cofield of Vacaville, was booked on possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of an unregistered firearm and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

According to jail records, the pair are scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.