16-year-old boy arrested in Santa Rosa after argument with friend ends in stabbing

A Santa Rosa teenager was arrested after getting into an argument with a friend that ended in a stabbing, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 12:25 p.m. in the area of W. 9th St. and Warren Lane just west of N. Dutton Ave. Santa Rosa Police said officers arrived to find a 16-year-old boy with a single stab wound that was not life-threatening.

The suspect, also a 16-year-old boy, was detained at the scene, police said.

Officers investigating the incident determined the suspect and victim are friends and they had been having a heated argument inside the suspect's home. The argument continued as the victim was leaving the home with his friend chasing after him and then stabbing him in the back with four-inch folding knife, according to police.

Detectives who took over the investigation do not believe the stabbing was gang-motivated or school-related, police said.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old suspect and booked him into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon.