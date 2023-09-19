Santa Rosa teen arrested on suspicion of bringing imitation firearm to school

SANTA ROSA — Santa Rosa police arrested a Montgomery High School student on Tuesday on suspicion of bringing an imitation gun onto campus.

Police said they received a call from school staff just before 10 a.m. regarding a video that was posted to social media. The video reportedly showed a gun inside of an open backpack.

School staff soon identified the student who posted the video and the student whose backpack was seen in the video, and they were removed from class, police said. When officers arrived, police said they learned the student did bring an imitation firearm and stored it in his locker.

The 14-year-old student was issued an arrest citation and released into the custody of a parent. Police said they do not believe the incident is gang-related and the gun was never brandished by the student.