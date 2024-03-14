Santa Rosa suspect arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms

Santa Rosa police on Wednesday arrested a teenage suspect on multiple charges for allegedly possessing firearms illegally, authorities said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said that in February, its detectives learned that a person was in possession of illegal firearms. They identified the suspect as a 19-year-old Santa Rosa resident.

On Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect's home in the 1100 block of Fourth Street, where they detained him without incident. Police alleged that during the search, detectives found a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol equipped with a "Glock switch" that enables it to be fired in full automatic mode, with a loaded extended magazine.

They also reportedly found a 10mm Glock pistol, several high-capacity magazines, and additional firearm parts.

Police alleged a young child lived in the residence and easily could have accessed the firearms.

According to police, the suspect is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a machine gun, and felony child endangerment.