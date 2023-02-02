1 dead, 2 critically hurt in shooting, stabbing that followed Santa Rosa street dispute

SANTA ROSA -- A man was killed and two others were in critical condition following a street dispute that ended in a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa overnight.

Santa Rosa police said dispatchers received a call from a local hospital at 1:50 a.m. Thursday reporting three men had arrived with stab wounds. Officers made contact with the victims and identified the crime scene as the intersection of Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, two blocks north of College Avenue.

The victims, men in their 20s and 30s, each had stab wounds and/or gunshot wounds, according to police. One of the victims, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other victims were listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The extent of the victims' injuries was still being determined because they were still receiving significant medical treatment. The identity of the deceased victim was withheld until the family was notified.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the victims were in an argument with an unknown number of suspects and which escalated to the suspects stabbing and shooting the victims. There was no suspect information available and no additional information about the weapons used.

People with any information about the incident, especially those who might have video surveillance in the area of Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, was asked to contact San Rafael police at 707-543-3590 or the department's online tip line at srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.