Santa Rosa shooting leaves 18-year-old in serious condition

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa were investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition Thursday.



On Thursday at 2:16 p.m., officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow on a report of a shooting.



Responding officers located a shooting victim on the sidewalk on the east side of the roadway.



The victim, an 18-year-old resident from Santa Rosa, was transported to the hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition as of Thursday night, police said.



Police searched the area, but the suspect was not located.



The motive and circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation by the Santa Rosa Police Department's Violent Crime Team.