2 drivers arrested after road rage incident leads to shootout in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA – Two drivers were arrested in Santa Rosa after police said a road rage incident between the two led to a shootout Wednesday morning.

According to officers, a field and evidence technician who was towing a vehicle on 900 block of Pressley Street spotted the two drivers around 11:40 a.m. The technician said she witnessed the driver of a black Volkswagen Tiguan open fire on a gray Nissan Altima.

Officers responding to the scene located the two vehicles headed north on Santa Rosa Avenue.

Police said the driver of the Nissan pulled over after spotting police. Meanwhile, the driver of the Volkswagen drove the wrong way on Santa Rosa Avenue "at a high rate of speed", refused to pull over and led officers on a brief pursuit.

The Volkswagen driver abandoned his vehicle in the area of Mendocino Avenue and Fifth Street in the city's downtown and attempted to run away from officers, police said. He was later arrested as he entered a city parking garage on the 600 block of Third Street.

Police said a firearm used in the incident, along with an additional handgun were recovered from the Volkswagen.

Investigators determined that the drivers had been involved in a road rage incident near Hendley and Pressley streets and that both were carrying concealed firearms.

During the incident, the Volkswagen driver fired one round at the Nissan, shattering the rear glass. As the Nissan attempted to leave the area, police said the Volkswagen driver followed and fired two additional rounds.

The Nissan driver fired at least one round at the Volkswagen in return before surrendering to officers.

No injuries were reported.

The Volkswagen driver, identified as 34-year-old William Kammerer of Rohnert Park, was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Kammerer is facing multiple charges, including felony shooting into an occupied vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony evading while driving against traffic.

The Nissan driver, only identified as a 20-year-old male from Petaluma, was also arrested. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm and felony possession of a concealed firearm.

Police said they are not releasing his name because he was the victim of a violent crime.

According to jail records, Kammerer is being held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.