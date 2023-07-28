Watch CBS News
5 arrested following pursuit of vehicle linked to burglary of Cotati dispensary

SANTA ROSA – Santa Rosa police say they arrested five people, including three juveniles, after a late-night car chase involving a stolen vehicle which was reportedly used in a marijuana dispensary burglary in Cotati earlier this week.

At around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer with the Santa Rosa Police Department spotted a white Toyota Camry in the area of Maple Avenue and South E Street which he recognized as a stolen vehicle reportedly involved in a marijuana dispensary burglary in Cotati on Monday.

Police attempted a traffic stop on Dutton Avenue at Sebastopol Road. The vehicle slowed down at first, but suddenly accelerated going north on Dutton Avenue.

Santa Rosa police pursued the vehicle, which was involved in a collision at the intersection of North Dutton Avenue and Guerneville Road. No one was hurt because of the collision.

santa-rosa-pursuit-crash-072823.jpg
Scene following pursuit and crash in Santa Rosa on July 26, 2023. Santa Rosa Police said the vehicle was linked to a burglary of a cannabis dispensary in Cotati two days earlier. Santa Rosa Police Department

As the Toyota Camry came to a stop, five individuals exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, but police were able to apprehend all five.

The driver, a 16-year-old female, and two other 14-year-olds were booked at the Los Gulicos Juvenile Justice Center for felony and misdemeanor charges.

Two adult suspects, 18-year-old Natalia Gutierrez-Mena and 18-year-old David Barrios were booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Police also said they found evidence in the vehicle related to the Cotati marijuana burglary. The Cotati Police Department was contacted, and they responded to the scene to continue their investigation.

