Santa Rosa police: Shooting victim found near Jack in the Box drive-thru; suspects sought

Santa Rosa police said a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night near a fast-food restaurant.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Jack in the Box parking lot on 2755 Santa Rosa Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man lying in front of the drive-thru.

According to police, he appeared to have been shot at least once and was unresponsive.

Police said the victim died at the scene. He was identified as 40-year-old Jeffrey Farinha of Rohnert Park.

Investigators said Farinha was involved in an altercation with two people, and that at least one of them pulled out a gun and shot him. The two people have yet to be found, and they were last seen fleeing the scene eastbound on the 200 block of Burt Street.

Police said they were seen wearing ski masks and were described as males between 18 to 20 years old with skinny builds.

Detectives are continuing with the investigation and encourage the public to check any private videos that might have captured the suspects. Information can be submitted through the police departments online tip www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or to the investigation team at 707-543-3590.

The reward is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.