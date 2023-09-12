Santa Rosa police seek suspect in hit-and-run near middle school that injured teen girl

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa are investigating low-speed hit-and-run incident near Comstock Middle School Tuesday afternoon that left a teenage girl with minor injuries, authorities said.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m., the female 13-year-old Comstock Middle School student was crossing Guerneville Road at Marlow Road in the crosswalk with the traffic light. As the student started crossing the street, a white 4-door sedan stopped at the solid red light for eastbound traffic before making right-hand turn onto northbound Marlow Road.

The sedan hit the girl at a slow rate of speed, causing the victim to fall to the ground. The driver stopped his vehicle, helped her to her feet and walked her to the sidewalk before getting back into his car and fleeing the scene, heading north on Marlow Road. A witness called 9-1-1 and reported the incident to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Santa Rosa hit-and-run suspect vehicle Santa Rosa Police Department

The teen victim was not seriously hurt, but was transported in an ambulance to an area hospital as a precaution. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Santa Rosa police investigators obtained security video footage from a nearby business and confirmed the white sedan seen in the video is the suspect's vehicle. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is believed to be a Hispanic male adult in his late 20s or early 30s, with "scruffy" facial hair. He was wearing a light pink t-shirt and dark color jeans.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call SRPD Accident Investigator Carolina Zepeda at 707-543-3600 x8576, or via email at czepeda@srcity.org.