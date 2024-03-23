Santa Rosa police release photo of bank robbery suspect who remains at large

Police in Santa Rosa are seeking a man suspected of robbing a bank on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect entered a Chase Bank at 2300 Sonoma Ave. at about 1:55 p.m. and presented a note to a teller demanding cash, according to police.

No weapon was threatened or brandished, and after taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the bank.

Officers responded to the area, but didn't find the suspect. He is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old, standing 5 feet, 8 inches, to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and a black Cali beanie.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery and would like to speak with anyone who has information related to the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SRPD Violent Crimes Investigations Team at 707-543-3690 or through an online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the case.