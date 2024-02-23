Santa Rosa police post photos of wanted theft suspects from multiple cases
Santa Rosa police posted bulletins on social media this week that include surveillance photos of several suspects wanted for shoplifting, identity theft, credit card fraud, and organized retail theft.
The bulletins show "prolific" suspects, including some who work as a team to distract victims, police said.
Police said the success of a similar social media post in December prompted the department to post another bulletin seeking the public's help to find the suspected thieves.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the department's Property Crimes Investigations Team at (707) 543-3575, and reference the case number attached to the bulletin.
